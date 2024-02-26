Britney Spears isn’t stopping from throwing any shade toward her ex Justin Timberlake, even if she winds up deleting the posts in her usual fashion. Spears’ latest Instagram found her including Janet Jackson into the mix, as she showered the musician with praise.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears captioned after posting a photo of Jackson’s album cover for Janet.

“She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

For those wondering how this might have been interpreted as some subtle shade, part of what Jackson went through was the moment while performing with Timberlake at the Super Bowl that involved a wardrobe malfunction.

Spears has also been tossing jabs in Timberlake’s direction over the past few weeks. “Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets!!!” Spears previously captioned another Instagram photo. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”