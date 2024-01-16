2023 was the year of comeback tours. From 5o Cent and Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, music’s biggest names drew in huge crowds during their tours. Another superstar that pulled in massive audiences on the road was “Nasty” singer Janet Jackson through her Together Again Tour, the highest-grossing tour of her career.
Those who could not secure tickets for last year’s tour stop are in luck. On January 16, Jackson announced her decision to extend her run. Beginning in March, Jackson’s performance stint will resume thanks to the 2024 Together Again Tour. On several of the select 43-date schedule, “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly will serve as a special guest.
Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour 2024 presale will begin on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will follow on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour 2024 dates
03/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/09 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/10 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/13 – Quezon City, PH @ SMART Araneta Coliseum- Araneta Center Cubao
03/16 – Nagoya, JP @ ポートメッセなごや
03/17 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka-Jo Hal
03/20 – Yokohama, JP @ Kアリーナ横浜(建設中)
04/27 – Paradise Island, BS @ Atlantis Bahamas
06/04 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena *
06/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *
06/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
06/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
06/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *
06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
06/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre *
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
07/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
07/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
07/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
07/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *
07/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
07/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
07/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
* with Nelly