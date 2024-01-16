2023 was the year of comeback tours. From 5o Cent and Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, music’s biggest names drew in huge crowds during their tours. Another superstar that pulled in massive audiences on the road was “Nasty” singer Janet Jackson through her Together Again Tour, the highest-grossing tour of her career.

Those who could not secure tickets for last year’s tour stop are in luck. On January 16, Jackson announced her decision to extend her run. Beginning in March, Jackson’s performance stint will resume thanks to the 2024 Together Again Tour. On several of the select 43-date schedule, “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly will serve as a special guest.

Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour 2024 presale will begin on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will follow on Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.