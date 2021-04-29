Jay-Z Curates A TIdal Playlist Dedicated To His Former Rival, Nas

Jay-Z and Nas are two of the last Golden Era veterans still standing with the same level of mainstream recognition as younger successors and proteges, as evidenced by their presence on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album Khaled Khaled. However, despite their longevity in the game, they only have a handful of tracks together; their Khaled collaboration “Sorry Not Sorry” will only be the fourth time they’ve actually worked on a song together, as opposed to one or the other being added after the fact. You would think they didn’t like each other or something.

To commemorate their latest conjunction of talents, Jay-Z is using one of his infamous Tidal playlists to pay tribute to his fellow King of New York contender. The playlist, titled “Curated By The God Hov,” places many of Nas’s standout performances, from his 1994 debut Illmatic all the way up to his Grammy-winning 2020 album King’s Disease, in one place. Some of Nas’s most famed guest verses appear as well, including his standout rap from Raekwon’s “Verbal Intercourse,” his label beef-defying cameo on Kanye West’s “We Major,” and the cross-coastal posse cut “Phone Tap” with The Firm.

You can check out the playlist below, and keep your eyes peeled for Jay and Nas’s video for “Sorry Not Sorry” from Khaled Khaled later tonight.