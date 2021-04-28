As soon as DJ Khaled announced that his new album, Khaled Khaled, was “100% done” via a huge billboard in downtown Miami, fans knew it would be a star-studded affair. Now, we know just which stars will appear on the project, and the quickest way to sum up it up is: “All of them.”

Hip-hop stars 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, DaBaby, Drake, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Nas, Puff Daddy, Rick Ross, and Roddy Ricch fill out the features list, along with R&B standouts H.E.R., James Fauntleroy, and Jeremih, pop stars Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Post Malone, and reggae legends Barrington Levy, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, and Capleton.

Of the features, Lil Baby has the most appearances, popping up on three tracks, while Drake appears twice (on previously released singles “Greece” and “Popstar“), as does frequent Khaled collaborator Justin Bieber, and Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” partner Bryson Tiller. New collaborator H.E.R. pops up a couple of times as well, continuing her meteoric rise, while “Sorry Not Sorry” reunites erstwhile rivals, Jay-Z and Nas, for their fifth collaboration since their 2000s battle for the King of New York crown. Check out a snippet below.

“SORRY NOT SORRY”

DJ Khaled feat. Nas, JAY-Z & James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive

JAY-Z said:Khaled GOD LOVE YOU

I said:I LOVE GOD!

GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE 🐝 BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED pic.twitter.com/LfFkRxQmx9 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

Khaled Khaled is due 4/30 via Epic Records.

