Music

Jay-Z’s ‘New York (Concept De Paris)’ Reimagines The Late Gil Scott-Heron’s Work On The Explosive New Song

Jay-Z might’ve turned down the opportunity to collaborate with singer Ed Sheeran on his smash hit single, “Shape Of You,” but there’s one music titan that he just couldn’t pass up. Following his celebratory concert on Friday (April 14), which paid tribute to the late visual artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in Paris, Jay-Z dropped a new song honoring another pioneering creative force.

The track “New York (Concept De Paris)” features the work of the late revered musician and poet Gil Scott-Heron. Scott-Heron has had an influence on generations of artists to come along after him, including Jay-Z’s sister-in-law Solange. On the song, Jay-Z reimagines his 2009 single, “Empire State Of Mind,” which featured Alicia Keys.

Scott-Heron isn’t the only musician featured on the hybrid track. Guitarist Chris Payton, drummer Eric “Boots” Greene, percussionist Larrance Dopson, saxophonist Kenneth Whalum and trumpeter Keyon Harrold also make an appearance on the song. Engineered by Ken “Pooch” Van Druten with mixing provided by Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, “New York” blends together jazz, rap, and R&B for the ultimate auditory experience.

Listen to the full track above.

It seems like Jay-Z’s celebratory concert in Paris was just the first step of his creative plans for the new year.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×