Both Ed Sheeran and Michael Bublé are making big comebacks. Sheeran just dropped a new single called “Eyes Closed” and is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, —. Bublé is set to embark on his That’s It! tour in the UK this month.

This past week, the two stopped by the The Jonathan Ross Show where they shared stories of zealous fans. Ross asked Bublé about a tattoo a fan had of the singer inspired by a paparazzi snap taken at Disneyland.

In the shot, Bublé is seen eating corn in a way that looks rather suggestive.

“I was with my godson, and he was eating [a corn cob] and he put butter everywhere, so I tried to clean up the butter,” Bublé said. “And this asshole paparazzi had follow me all day, waiting for that shot.”

Ross then presents the image on the screen, which receives large bouts of laughter from the audience.

Sheeran himself can hardly contain himself, as he is seen laughing until he turns red in the face.

