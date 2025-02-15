Jay-Z can put one legal battle behind him. Yesterday (February 14), the “Encore” rapper’s ongoing civil litigation was abruptly brought to an end.

According to documents obtained by journalist Meghann Cuniff (viewable here), a lawsuit which accused Jay-Z of raping a minor alongside Diddy, has been voluntarily dropped against both entertainers.

“Plaintiff Jane Doe, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that the above-captioned Action is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice,” reads the document. “Counsel for Plaintiff have discussed this matter with counsel for each Defendant, who acknowledge and consent to this submission.”

Back in December, attorney Tony Buzbee came forth on behalf of his Jane Doe client claiming the hip-hop titans assaulted her when she was 13-years-old. Shortly after the accusation, Jay-Z released a statement vehemently denying the claims. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” he wrote. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Despite the case being dropped, it appears Jay-Z’s defamation and extortion filing against Buzbee has not been retracted.

At this time, Jay-Z nor Diddy have not publicly addressed the civil case being voluntarily dropped. In addition, Tony Buzbee has not issued a statement discussing the reason his client no longer wishes to pursue this matter.