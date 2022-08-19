One would be hard pressed to put a label on Jean Dawson, who experiments with all types of music and embraces the many iterations of himself within. Dawson’s new video for “Three Heads” shows the artist quite literally appearing in three different forms on the screen, riding around recklessly in a car, and behind beds of fire. Though it may be difficult to determine who he really is, the music makes the puzzle solving worthwhile.
“Three Heads” arrives alongside Jean Dawson announcing his forthcoming album Chaos Now for October 7. Chaos Now will be the 26-year-old’s first offering since 2020’s Pixel Bath and will be an especially momentous occasion as he kicks off his debut headlining US tour in support of the album. The Los Angeles duo will be joining Dawson in his near month-long tour finishing up in LA on November 17.
Check out the video for “Three Heads” above. Below, find Jean Dawson’s upcoming tour dates.
11/16/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
11/18/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space
11/19/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
11/21/2022 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
11/22/2022 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/23/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
11/25/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell Stage
11/27/2022 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/28/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
11/30/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/01/2022 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
11/02/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/04/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
11/05/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/06/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/08/2022 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
11/09/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/11/2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/12/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
11/13/2022 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
11/15/2022 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/17/2022 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy
Chaos Now is out 10/7 via P+.