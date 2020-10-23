Indie

Jean Dawson Runs Away From Personal Demons In His Monster-Filled ‘Devilish’ Video

Contributing Writer

Growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, and commuting five hours across the border to attend school in the US every day, Jean Dawson was exposed to many different styles of music as a young child. Now 24, Dawson aims to infuse a bevvy of different genres into his newly-released sophomore record Pixel Bath, which features a track with ASAP Rocky. To celebrate the album’s release, Dawson shares a video to his driving track “Devilish.”

Directed by Zachary Bailey, Dawson’s “Devilish” video sees the musician running away from his personal demons. Appearing in a dark field and surrounded by barnyard animals, the musician is suddenly faced with other eerie creatures.

Previously speaking about his album’s sound in an interview with MTV, Dawson said: “I want it to be controlled chaos. I just want it to feel like you’re in multiple places at the same exact time. People talk about, if you could have any superpower, what would you want to do? I would want to teleport. It’s like that. I want you to feel like you’re at a rave, but onstage, it’s f*cking Rick Ross. Rick Ross at a ’90s rave with the lights to beat, everything. Or I want it to feel like the Pixies, but the Pixies are at the most trapped-out environment that the Pixies can be at. I’m very, very, very, very protective of my babies, which are [the records I made].”

Watch Dawson’s “Devilish” video above.

Pixel Bath is out now via P+. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×