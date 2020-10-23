Growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, and commuting five hours across the border to attend school in the US every day, Jean Dawson was exposed to many different styles of music as a young child. Now 24, Dawson aims to infuse a bevvy of different genres into his newly-released sophomore record Pixel Bath, which features a track with ASAP Rocky. To celebrate the album’s release, Dawson shares a video to his driving track “Devilish.”

Directed by Zachary Bailey, Dawson’s “Devilish” video sees the musician running away from his personal demons. Appearing in a dark field and surrounded by barnyard animals, the musician is suddenly faced with other eerie creatures.

Previously speaking about his album’s sound in an interview with MTV, Dawson said: “I want it to be controlled chaos. I just want it to feel like you’re in multiple places at the same exact time. People talk about, if you could have any superpower, what would you want to do? I would want to teleport. It’s like that. I want you to feel like you’re at a rave, but onstage, it’s f*cking Rick Ross. Rick Ross at a ’90s rave with the lights to beat, everything. Or I want it to feel like the Pixies, but the Pixies are at the most trapped-out environment that the Pixies can be at. I’m very, very, very, very protective of my babies, which are [the records I made].”

Watch Dawson’s “Devilish” video above.

Pixel Bath is out now via P+. Get it here.