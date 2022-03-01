From his “Turbo Radio” merch collection, to touring with hip-hop collective Brockhampton, and even collaborating with indie slacker rock legend Mac DeMarco, rising hip-hop star Jean Dawson is doing it all. His first release, Pixel Bath, let fans into Dawson’s world, and a subsequent documentary called Burnout was a peek into his creative process. Industry veterans like Travis Barker have already picked up on Dawson’s potential, and he shows no signs of slowing down in the near future.

The 26-year-old is half Mexican and half Black, and grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, giving him a particularly unique view on the world. Today, he’s dropping a new video for the song “Porn Acting,” a visual and song he explains in the following way: “We are all the same, we are all bags of flesh, tryna prove that we’re not as bad as we know we are.” The track starts off a little sing-songy, and quickly devolves into a more chaotic, heavier melody, as Dawson stars in the clip, moving from audience to stage in an abandoned movie theater, and sporting a full face cast throughout the clip. Check out the visual above and look out for Dawson’s live show while he supports Brockhampton on tour this year.