Over the past several months, Jeezy’s legal team has been quite busy. Beyond his nasty court battle with ex-wife Jeannie Mai, the “Almighty Black Dollar” rapper is reportedly facing off his former management team.

According to TMZ, Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed a lawsuit against Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman yesterday (February 24).

In documents obtained by the outlet, Jenkins accused his past business partners of money mismanagement and blocking his access to key financial records.

Jenkins also claimed that Fornie and Bridgeman took unauthorized liberties with the funds brought in from his earnings as a recording artist for their own personal gain.

The suit comes after Jenkins attempted to cut professional ties with the duo back in 2024. At that time, he claimed Fornie and Bridgeman purposely obstructed his access to “the books.”

Without the records, Jenkins argues that he is “unable to comply with Georgia law” to get his company Agency 99 reinstated. Back in 2015, Jenkins, Fornie, and Bridgeman formed Agency 99 to keep an eye on his flourishing musical revenues streams. Since then Fornie and Bridgeman were responsible for day-to-day management.

The extent of the Fornie and Bridgeman’s supposed financial mismanagement was not outlined. Still, Jeezy is seeking damages for their alleged actions in additional to having the financial records turned over.