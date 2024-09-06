In his cocky bars on JT’s “Okay” remix, Jeezy bragged that a rocky divorce wouldn’t stop from enjoying the summer months. But the “Super Hero” rapper’s now ex-wife, Emmy Award-winning TV host, Jeannie Mai claims that he still has a list of things to do before he can act out his “single as a dollar bill” line.

In an exclusive report published by TMZ, Jeannie Mai accused Jeezy of failing to comply with the stipulations outlined in their divorce settlement.

Jeannie claimed that Jeezy did not make good on his coverage of daycare costs and school tuition for their daughter Monaco reportedly amounting to $4,000. The court document also stated that Jeezy hasn’t provided Jeannie with access to an investment account (supposedly in the amount of $500,000) for their daughter.

Outside of his parental obligations, Jeannie stated that she is still waiting for Jeezy to reimburse her for four months of her rent (allegedly totaling $92,417.39). Lastly, Jeannie argued that Jeezy hasn’t yet transferred the titles of a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco into her name. His supposed lack of action has allegedly prevented her from securing insurance or from having one of the vehicles shipped from their former martial residence in Atlanta to her newly established residence in Los Angeles.

Jeezy has not yet issued a legal response or public statement regarding Jeannie Mai’s claims.