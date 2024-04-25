In a new court filling, Jeannie Mai accused ex-husband Jeezy of both physical abuse and child neglect — claims he denies. According to Complex, which confirmed the documents, Mai had the former couple’s two-year-old daughter Monaco removed from their Atlanta home after she was found with a bag containing an AK-47 assault rifle. Mai also accused the Atlanta rap star of leaving the weapon in easy reach of the toddler, including on the couple’s bedroom floor.

As for the abuse allegations, Mai said Jeezy hit her on multiple occasions, including an incident in 2022 shortly after Monaco’s birth in which he punched her in the face. After consulting a therapist and a pastor, they decided to move on from the incident; a few months later, though, she says Jeezy choked her from behind and pushed her down a flight of stairs at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, prompting hotel security to step in.

In another incident, Jeezy allegedly crashed a golf cart while intoxicated, injuring both himself and Mai. The filing is quoted, “[Jeezy] has a history of threats, violence, and bodily harm. [Mai] mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse [Mai] endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”

Jeezy denied the allegations in an Instagram post, writing, “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”