Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra has finally released their new EP, Plays Well With Others. On the EP, Goldblum and his band cover songs which Goldblum considers to be among the best ever written.

On one of the EP’s six songs, Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for a cover of “Don’t Fence Me In” by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters mashed up with an instrumental rendition of “Strollin'” by Horace Silver.

On the song, Clarkson delivers her impeccable vocals, while maintaining a happy, carefree demeanor over breezy instrumentation.

Goldblum actually manifested this collaboration months ago, when he was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He explained that he has a band, and would like to collaborate with Clarkson.

“If you would sing on our next little recording,” he said

Clarkson then replied, “If you would ask me.”

Goldblum then presented the idea of covering “Don’t Fence Me In,” though, at the time, Clarkson admitted she wasn’t familiar with the original song. But thankfully, she was up for a challenge that proved worthwhile.

You can listen to “Don’t Fence Me In / Strollin'” above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.