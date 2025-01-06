Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly have been locked in a feud since 2012, when MGK referred to the “Fuel” rapper’s daughter Hailie as “hot as f*ck” on Twitter. Since then, they’ve traded diss tracks and addressed the beef in interviews. “I could give a f*ck about your career,” Eminem said about Machine Gun Kelly in 2018. “You think I actually f*ckin’ think about you? Do you know how many f*ckin’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the conversation.”

A reconciliation seems unlikely, but Jelly Roll is going to try.

“My heart is always to bring them together one day,” he said on a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast. “Because I see so much more of them in each other than they know. I hadn’t really brought it up to Marshall yet ’cause I’m just glad that I’m still in that circumference to be able to have conversations. But I do see that there’s so much more in them than not.

Jelly Roll continued, “But I also gave [MGK] some perspective, too. We all grew up watching Eminem take over the game early. If you got mentioned in an Eminem song it was like getting mentioned in a comedy special. You were on fire! You couldn’t be hotter if you got mentioned in an Eminem song or an HBO special. It’s what you wanted, your name to be brought up.”

You can listen to the podcast here.