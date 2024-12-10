Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s on-again, off-again relationship is off… again.

TMZ reports that the pair “have split just months before the arrival of their baby.” They ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while spending time together in Vail, Colorado. The reason for the breakup is Fox allegedly finding “material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) announced that they were expecting their first child together last month.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, host Alex Cooper asked Fox to confirm the rumors that she and MGK got engaged then called it off. Fox replied, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.” She added, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”