Jennie Adds A New Spin To Tame Impala’s Hit ‘Dracula’ On A Fresh Remix

What is Tame Impala’s biggest song? If you’re looking at Spotify, “The Less I Know The Better” has over 2.2 billion streams. If you’re looking at the Billboard Hot 100, the 2025 single “Dracula” was, somehow, the first Tame Impala song to hit the chart. (The song came out a month before Halloween, which probably helped.)

Now, it would seem the single is about to get an even bigger bump, as today (February 6), Jennie of Blackpink fame has hopped on a new version of the track. The song isn’t much of a remix in the sense that the instrumental remains largely the same. But, Jennie adds new lyrics that are a nice variation on the original song.

Meanwhile, Jennie has an exciting month ahead of her, as on February 27, Blackpink is set to drop a new mini-album, Deadline.

Listen to the remix above and and check out Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates below.