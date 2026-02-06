Jennie Adds A New Spin To Tame Impala’s Hit ‘Dracula’ On A Fresh Remix

What is Tame Impala’s biggest song? If you’re looking at Spotify, “The Less I Know The Better” has over 2.2 billion streams. If you’re looking at the Billboard Hot 100, the 2025 single “Dracula” was, somehow, the first Tame Impala song to hit the chart. (The song came out a month before Halloween, which probably helped.)
Now, it would seem the single is about to get an even bigger bump, as today (February 6), Jennie of Blackpink fame has hopped on a new version of the track. The song isn’t much of a remix in the sense that the instrumental remains largely the same. But, Jennie adds new lyrics that are a nice variation on the original song.
Meanwhile, Jennie has an exciting month ahead of her, as on February 27, Blackpink is set to drop a new mini-album, Deadline.
Listen to the remix above and and check out Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates below.
Tame Impala’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/04 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/19 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
04/23 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena