Last summer, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk said that Blackpink were shooting to have a new project out by the end of the year. He said at the time, “A lot of fans are curious about Blackpink’s album. I know that the Blackpink members and producers in charge of them are working very hard preparing the album. I’m hoping for Blackpink’s album to be out by November, at the latest. That’s what I’m pushing for – we’ll do our best to get Blackpink’s album out soon.”

Well, they tried, but ultimately, it wasn’t out by November, or the end of 2025, or even mid-way through January 2026. Today (January 14), though, there’s news: Blackpink announced that Deadline, their third mini-album, is dropping on February 27. It will be the group’s first project since the No. 1 2022 album Born Pink.

The group members have been busy aside from working on the album. Lisa, for instance, was a star on the latest season of White Lotus. She reflected on her experience, writing, “Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world.”

Rosé, meanwhile, had one of the biggest songs of 2024 (and 2025) with her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.”