Jeremih left much of the music world worried last month when news arrived that he was in the ICU of a local Chicago hospital, suffering from a strong case of the coronavirus. Thankfully, his health improved. Now, the singer is out of the hospital and he shared a statement with fans that thanked them for their support.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement shared with TMZ. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support.” He added, “I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

During his COVID-19 battle, Jeremih’s family issued a statement that thanked people for their support while reminding people to be safe. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” the statement said. “Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”

