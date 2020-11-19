Jeremih, the 33-year-old R&B singer from Chicago whose hits “Birthday Sex,” “Planes,” and “Don’t Tell Him” have made him an iconic figure in the music world, has been battling COVID-19 since at least Monday, when a number of his close friends in the industry began asking fans to pray for him online. It was later revealed that he’s been in intensive care on a ventilator to help him breathe. Today, his family issued an update on his condition in a statement to CNN imploring fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

The statement reads, “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.” The family also expressed gratitude to “everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes in daily prayers to God. A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Although the severity of Jeremih’s case is rare for someone his age without underlying conditions, Jeremih is not the only star to have been laid low by the virus.

Kanye West apparently contracted the virus earlier this year, frightening his family, while Houston legend Scarface is still dealing with complications during his own recovery. Fred The Godson, Westside Gunn, and YNW Melly were all afflicted as well.