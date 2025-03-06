Jessie Reyez dropped her latest album, Yessie, in 2022, and now she’s ready to follow it up, as she just announced a new album, called Paid In Memories.

In a video set to various B-roll clips that was shared yesterday (March 5), Reyez says in a voiceover, “Emotions get lost in translation becuase words aren’t colored the same. Ambition is one of those gray words for me, and success used to make me afraid. But it’s not that deep. You live some life, you make some art, and you find your way. So thank God, because in love, in money, in spirit, and memories, b*tch: I’m f*cking paid.” It ends by revealing the project is set for March 28.

Then, today, Reyez shared what appears to be the album cover. As Reyes notes in the post, it’s taken directly from her eighth-grade yearbook. It lists some self-penned trivia, like how Reyez’s heroes are “my parents for maintaining their sanity in the process of my development,” and how her ambition is to “achieve fame, go platinum, get rich.”

Some parts are crossed out, but you might be able to make some of the redacted bits out anyway (“gossipy girls” appear to be a pet peeve).