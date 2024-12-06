Jessie Reyez’s cynicism isn’t limited to her music. The “Just Like That” singer channeled her pessimism in a way that would make the Grinch clutch his pearls.

While others are excited about sporting matching pajamas sets and snuggling next to a fireplace, Reyez wants to bring it all down. On her anti-holiday song “Merry Nothin,” Reyez outlines why she’s vehemently against what is supposed to be that happiest time of year.

“I can’t walk into a mall cause this holiday music makes me wanna die / Every time I see a snowman, it’s mood, ’cause that’s really how I feel inside / Everything’s red, or it’s green / But the coca is white, and lonely is blue / All that I want this Christmas is amnesia and good d*ck from somebody new / We could’ve waited / Til after the parties when everyone asked where you are / Merry Christmas, Merry Nothin’ / This December sucks / I’m alone under a mistletoe while you’re f*cking a slut,” sings Jessie.

Every year Mariah Carey and now Brenda Lee proudly embrace their unofficial Queen of Christmas title, someone needs to take up the opposing mantle. With “Merry Nothin” Jessie Reyez is ready and willing to step up to the plate.

Listen to Jessie Reyez’s new song “Merry Nothin” above.