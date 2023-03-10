You know you’ve made it once your name is used in the form of a question on Jeopardy. Last month, on an episode of Jeopardy, rapper JID was surprised to see a prompt referencing his 2021 collaboration with Imagine Dragons called “Enemy.”

On the February 24 episode, the prompt read “‘Who the baddest? It don’t matter ’cause we at your throat,’ This 3-letter guy raps on ‘Enemy,’ his collaboration with Imagine Dragons.” A fan, who was competing on the game show, swiftly responded “Who is JID?”

JID invited the fan who answered the question on Jeopardy to come meet him at an upcoming show 🫡 pic.twitter.com/2JnQCYJqZj — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 9, 2023

In a recent interview with People, JID revealed exactly how he felt after finding out about being referenced on the iconic game show.

“It feels like a big win,” he said. “Everybody lost their mind. My parents saw it. I know all of their friends were geeking out about it. So it was just something I was like, ‘Oh, this is something I couldn’t even put on a bucket list.’ This is something I never expected to happen. Because I know the universe is aligning for certain things for me.”

Also in the interview, he said that he connected with the fan who answered the prompt correctly, and that he invited him to attend a concert of his.

“Oh, we found him already,” JID said. “He’s coming to the show.”