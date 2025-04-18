JID has teased several tracks since the release of his 2022 album, The Forever Story. However, outside of freestyles the “Surround Sound” rapper hasn’t dropped any solo tracks–until now. Today (April 18), JID shared his assured new single, “Wrk.”

Earlier this month, JID previewed the record during his Dreamville Festival 2025 performance. Now that the tune is available in its entirety the world building for JID’s long anticipated album.

On “Wrk,” JID has a direct response to those upset with how long the project has taken.

“Been criticized and been scrutinized, it ain’t sh*t to me, I’m just shooin’ flies / It ain’t sh*t to me, it’s just you and I / Then me and God, and my crew of guys / They can’t get to me, Lord knew they tried / But like Denzel Washington in Book Of Elijah, n****s movin’ blind / And a lil’ behind, and if you forgot / Here’s a lil’ reminder that I’m still choppin’ / Wood, still grindin’, still rhymin’ / Poppin’ in, I be on kill timin’ / In the rough, I’m like a real diamond,” he raps.

Prior to its release JID’s opened up about the track’s origins on his official Instagram page. “Starting this new journey coming off ‘The Forever Story’ has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out, and it sent me into a dark place.”

He continued: “Fast forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, ‘Let’s get to work.’ I live my life by the saying ‘you can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control. And its f*ckin ugly.”

Listen to “Wrk” above.