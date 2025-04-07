Dreamville Festival has comes to a close–at least in the way attendees have come to know it. For his final appearance at beloved multi-day event, JID kicked after a new era.

During Dreamville Festival 2025, JID treated supporters to a preview of his next body of work. While on the Shine Stage, JID premiered his unreleased song “Wrk.”

“You couldn’t even stop my drive to fill with 1955 / And I’m on ’85 doing 95 in a 1952 Dodge / I done seen so much with 2 eyes I don’t even feel a way / Just neutralize ’em / Been criticized, I’ve been scrutinized,” he rapped.

Last year, JID teased a collaboration with Anycia. However, the song has yet to be officially released. But don’t expect “Wrk” to be another vaulted gem. After performing the tune, a pre-save link (viewable here) for the song was shared online. Still, “Wrk” does not have a confirmed release date. From now, fans need to practice their patience.

During an interview with Complex, JID thanked his supporters for hanging in there as he finalizes the forthcoming collaborative album with Metro Boomin.

“[The song preview was] really dedicated to the fans,” he said. “[I’m] letting them know [the album is] really happening opposed to just weightless words […] Sometimes you can’t control certain things and the business along with the music. But you have to make sure to take care of both of those things.”

JID’s forthcoming single “Wrk” is out soon. Find more information here.