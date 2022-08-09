Jid 2022
JID Finally Shares A Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

Hot off the release of his latest single, “Dance Now,” rapper JID has announced the release date for his long-anticipated third studio album, The Forever Story. The album marks his first album in four years, following the release of his sophomore album, DiCaprio 2 in 2018.

Set to drop later this month, The Forever Story contains collaborations with Kenny Mason, 21 Savage, and Baby Tate. The Dreamville rapper was also reported to have been working in the studio with Dr. Dre earlier this year.

Last fall, JID collaborated with Imagine Dragons for a song called “Enemy,” from Arcane League Of Legends. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. He spoke with Billboard about the success of the song, and later dived into his upcoming album.

“This next album [The Forever Story] is the best sh*t I’ve ever done in my life,” JID said. “Every step I’ve taken was worth it, and our blocks are building.”

Earlier today, JID revealed the album’s cover art, which was shot by photographer Naskademini. On the cover, JID is seen standing in the middle of a crowd containing people from all walks of life.

Check out the cover art below.

JID The Forever Story Cover Art 2022
Courtesy of Interscope

The Forever Story is out 8/26 via Dreamville/Interscope. Pre-save it here.

