JID Stands Firm In The Chaotic ‘Dance Now’ Video

Over the past few months, Dreamville-signed Atlanta rapper JID has been slowly but surely rolling out his third album, The Forever Story, picking up the threads he left on his 2017 debut The Never Story and its star-making 2018 follow-up DiCaprio 2. In January, he kicked off the new year and his album campaign with “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, then followed up throughout the year with an impressive array of guest verses demonstrating his lyrical prowess.

Today, he released the second single from The Forever Story, “Dance Now,” featuring rising fellow ATLien Kenny Mason, with whom he previously collaborated on the festival favorite “Stick” from Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape earlier this summer. The new track dropped with a frantic music video that finds JID rapping as chaotic scenes whip by him including riot police, disgruntled citizens, and twerking exotic dancers.

In addition to his two singles, JID has raised his visibility this year with features alongside Denzel Curry, YSL rapper T-Shyne, R&B star John Legend, up-and-coming San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes, and hitmaking producer Dot Da Genius. He also dropped the “29 Freestyle” with a music video after performing it during his Governor’s Ball set.

Watch JID’s “Dance Now” video above. The Forever Story is out 8/26 on Dreamville/Interscope.