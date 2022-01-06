Jill Scott recently rang in the new year by “speaking specifics” about her resolutions and “manifesting like crazy.” But unless the famed R&B singer was manifesting a sex tape rumor, it looks like her manifestations may not have been specific enough. The internet’s rumor mill was working overtime this week when Twitter lit up with speculations that Scott had a NSFW video floating around somewhere. But even the best sleuths couldn’t come up with any evidence the video existed before Scott caught wind of the talk.

Hours after Twitter lit up with rumors of her sex tape, Scott herself took to the app to shut down the gossip — and she had the best response. Rather than getting mad at people for believing the lie, Scott said she expects her fans to bring the same energy to supporting her actual career. “Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop,” she wrote. “Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate”

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

Of course, her mention of “movies” caught the attention of some.

Oh we'll be here for your new movie…. pic.twitter.com/pZRzczakXm — Saint Zoe 🇺🇸🇭🇹 (@Jupinapapi3) January 5, 2022

While the rumors aren’t at all true, it’s not the first time Scott broke the internet. Back in 2020, Scott’s Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu broke the show’s previously-held viewership record by raking in over 750k viewers and garnering one billion impressions across the internet.