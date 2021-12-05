Lizzo loves to flirt. The singer took the stage at the Art Basel festival in Miami on Saturday where she delivered a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone.” The track comes from Badu’s 1997 album Live, and for her performance, Lizzo decided to put her own spin on the track. During her cover, she altered some of the lyrics so she could name-drop both Chris Evans and Drake.

During her cover, Lizzo sang, “Maybe I should call Chis Evans / Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my.” She followed that up by singing, “Or maybe I should call Drake?”

It’s not the first time that Lizzo has mentioned Chris Evans or Drake in public. In her most recent single, “Rumors” with Cardi B, Lizzo sings, “Readin’ sh*t on the internet / My smoothie cleanse and my diet / No, I ain’t f*ck Drake — yet.” She later explained that mentioning Drake in the song was her way of flipping the script.

As for Evans, Lizzo joked earlier this year that she was pregnant with his child. “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child,” she said in a TikTok video. “But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!” Evans played along with the joke and later DM’ed Lizzo about their “little bundle of joy.”

You can watch a clip of her performance above.

