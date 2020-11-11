Kehlani began 2020 by releasing her phenomenal sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Since then, the Oakland native has shared a number of videos from the album while also appearing on work by others, including Russ, Disclosure, and Victoria Monet. Currently, the “Toxic” singer is prepping a deluxe re-issue for her latest album. Before its arrival, she sat down for an interview with Fat Joe, in which she revealed her top five favorite R&B singers.

The singer began her list with Musiq Soulchild, whose “Just Friends (Sunny)” she sampled on “Down For You,” off her 2015 breakout mixtape You Should Be Here. (The two also worked together on “Footsteps,” off her 2019 mixtape, While We Wait.) She also mentioned India.Arie and Jill Scott as other favorites from the neo-soul world, and also branched out to the traditional R&B world, adding Brandy and Mariah Carey to her list.

On a recent note, Kehlani last made headlines after she played Bryson Tiller’s love interest in his video for “Always Forever.” She also appeared on Ty Dolla Sign’s third album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, where they joined forces on the track “Universe.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.