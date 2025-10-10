Jisoo has kept busy in 2025. Earlier this year, she released Amortage, her debut solo EP. She’s also in the middle of a tour with Blackpink.
Zayn, meanwhile, is coming off a 2024 that saw him release the album Room Under The Stairs and tour in support of it, a run that extended into this year and wrapped up a few months ago.
Now, Jisoo and Zayn’s paths have crossed, as today (October 10), they dropped a collaborative new single, “Eyes Closed,” and a video. The futuristic visual sees the pair on a spaceship, en route to an extraterrestrial destination.
Watch the “Eyes Closed” video above. Below, find Blackpink and Zayn’s upcoming tour dates.
Blackpink’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour
10/18/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/19/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/24/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/25/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/26/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
11/01/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/02/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/22/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/23/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/28/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
11/29/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
11/30/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/24/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/25/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/26/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
Zayn’s 2026 Tour Dates: Zayn: Las Vegas
01/20/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/21/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/24/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/25/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/28/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/30/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/31/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM