Jisoo And Zayn Dive Into New Love On The Fresh Collaboration ‘Eyes Closed’

Jisoo has kept busy in 2025. Earlier this year, she released Amortage, her debut solo EP. She’s also in the middle of a tour with Blackpink.

Zayn, meanwhile, is coming off a 2024 that saw him release the album Room Under The Stairs and tour in support of it, a run that extended into this year and wrapped up a few months ago.

Now, Jisoo and Zayn’s paths have crossed, as today (October 10), they dropped a collaborative new single, “Eyes Closed,” and a video. The futuristic visual sees the pair on a spaceship, en route to an extraterrestrial destination.

Watch the “Eyes Closed” video above. Below, find Blackpink and Zayn’s upcoming tour dates.

Blackpink’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour

10/18/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/19/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/24/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/25/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/26/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
11/01/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/02/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/22/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/23/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/28/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
11/29/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
11/30/2025 — Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore National Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/24/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/25/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/26/2026 — Kowloon, Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

Zayn’s 2026 Tour Dates: Zayn: Las Vegas

01/20/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/21/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/24/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/25/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/28/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/30/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
01/31/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

