Jisoo has kept busy in 2025. Earlier this year, she released Amortage, her debut solo EP. She’s also in the middle of a tour with Blackpink.

Zayn, meanwhile, is coming off a 2024 that saw him release the album Room Under The Stairs and tour in support of it, a run that extended into this year and wrapped up a few months ago.

Now, Jisoo and Zayn’s paths have crossed, as today (October 10), they dropped a collaborative new single, “Eyes Closed,” and a video. The futuristic visual sees the pair on a spaceship, en route to an extraterrestrial destination.

Watch the “Eyes Closed” video above. Below, find Blackpink and Zayn’s upcoming tour dates.