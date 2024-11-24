Yesterday (November 23), Zayn Malik kicked off his Stairway To The Sky Tour in Leeds, England.

Last month, the “Better” singer announced his decision to postpone the US leg of his international run to take time to mourn his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s tragic death.

With the UK dates underway, during Zayn Malik’s concert at O2 Academy Leeds he paid tribute to Payne. After concluding the set, Zayn display the in memoriam message: “Love you bro” (viewable here).

As concertgoers made their way out of the venue, Zayn’s deeply moving song “Stardust” played in Liam’s honor (viewable here).

After news of Liam’s passing was shared online, Zayn penned a touching tribute. “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.” he wrote. “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace, and you know how loved you are.”