Joe Budden had some high praise for Cardi B, and she decided to show some love right back. The notoriously critical hip-hop personality, who runs his own show, The Joe Budden Podcast, was discussing her rise to fame and nothing but love for the New York rapper. “Cardi B is a superstar,” he said. “And you can’t argue that she is not.”

Joe Budden speaks on @iamcardib being a super star in Rap. “Cardi B is a super star and you can’t argue that she is not” pic.twitter.com/VnXrlVmYXO — Cardi B Updates  (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) February 25, 2022

Well, as she does with most things — good or bad — Cardi B caught wind of the clip, which had been circulating on Twitter, and decided to respond. Of course, the high praise meant more to her because she has a long history with Budden, who also came up in New York as a rapper.

I told y’all he always believed in me……that’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad …That’s my mean uncle https://t.co/bh5RudfpaB pic.twitter.com/kv51i1HDi5 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2022

“I told y’all he always believed in me……that’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad …That’s my mean uncle,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a very old photo of the two together, way back before Cardi is where she is now. Considering how many people try to come after Cardi due to her success, it’s nice to see someone in the game — and a man, no less — give her the credit she’s due. Now, superstar, can we get a new album?