It looks like we may have to wait a little longer for Joey Badass’ new album, 2000. The album, originally set for release this week, has been pushed back.

Joey revealed the news this morning via Twitter.

“Man I got some terrible news,” he said in a tweet. “my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues… Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks.”

It appears Joey had known about the delay for a while, however, was hoping he’d have a new date by now.

“I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control,” he continued.

The release of 2000 would’ve coincided with the 10th anniversary of Joey’s breakthrough mixtape, 1999, which spawned hits like “Waves” and “Hardknock.” Joey did not reveal a new release date for 2000, however, hopes to be able to share a new one soon.

“I’ll keep you guys updated obviously,” Joey said. “I’m almost certain I’ll have a new date by Monday. On the bright side, me and Chance’s new song drops tmrw.”

The song to which Joey is referring is Chance The Rapper’s new single, “The Highs And The Lows,” which is thought to appear from Chance’s upcoming comeback album.