It has been a good five years since we last got a full-length project from Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass — not including, of course, the long-awaited addition of his breakthrough mixtape 1999 to DSPs in 2018. In the years since, he’s ghostwritten for Post Malone; become a father; built an impressive filmography with roles on Mr. Robot, Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (although he did turn down a role in The Harder They Fall); and dropped a three-song EP, but fans naturally have wondered all along whether (or rather when) he’d ever make a return to rap full-time.
He may have given the answer today on Twitter. He posted a video of him cruising at a skate park, soundtracked by what sounds like an all-new track. Backed by the sort of nostalgic, throwback beat he used to make his debut in rap back in 2012, he rhymes, “Back on the set like I never left / I’m taking steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest.” At the end of the 30-second clip, the number 2000 appears — an obvious but still oblique reference to his debut mixtape — and the date June 17 flashes across the screen.
Back on the set like I never left… #2000 #newalbum #june17th pic.twitter.com/o4xuq2Ccvs
— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) May 11, 2022
While it’s possible that this could just be a track announcement, the date being so far out plus the tie-in to his fan-favorite full-length suggest that it’s more likely to be an LP. We’re sure to receive more details as June 17 nears, and for those of us who’ve been impatiently waiting, the next month might well be the hardest part of them all.
Update: A press release confirms Joey Badass’ new album is called 2000 and is due June 17 via Columbia Records. In addition, he’s also announced his upcoming tour dates to promote the new album, which you can see below.
7/01/22 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
7/02/22 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
7/03/22 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
7/06/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/07/22 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/08/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/09/22 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage
07/12/22 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/13/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
07/15/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
07/19/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo