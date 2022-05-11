It has been a good five years since we last got a full-length project from Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass — not including, of course, the long-awaited addition of his breakthrough mixtape 1999 to DSPs in 2018. In the years since, he’s ghostwritten for Post Malone; become a father; built an impressive filmography with roles on Mr. Robot, Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (although he did turn down a role in The Harder They Fall); and dropped a three-song EP, but fans naturally have wondered all along whether (or rather when) he’d ever make a return to rap full-time.

He may have given the answer today on Twitter. He posted a video of him cruising at a skate park, soundtracked by what sounds like an all-new track. Backed by the sort of nostalgic, throwback beat he used to make his debut in rap back in 2012, he rhymes, “Back on the set like I never left / I’m taking steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest.” At the end of the 30-second clip, the number 2000 appears — an obvious but still oblique reference to his debut mixtape — and the date June 17 flashes across the screen.

While it’s possible that this could just be a track announcement, the date being so far out plus the tie-in to his fan-favorite full-length suggest that it’s more likely to be an LP. We’re sure to receive more details as June 17 nears, and for those of us who’ve been impatiently waiting, the next month might well be the hardest part of them all.

Update: A press release confirms Joey Badass’ new album is called 2000 and is due June 17 via Columbia Records. In addition, he’s also announced his upcoming tour dates to promote the new album, which you can see below.

7/01/22 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

7/02/22 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

7/03/22 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

7/06/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/07/22 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

07/12/22 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

07/19/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo