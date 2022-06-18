On the heels of Drake’s new surprise release album, Honestly, Nevermind, fans are suspecting the reason Joey Badass pushed back his album, 2000, is so he wouldn’t be in direct competition with Drake.

This past Thursday, before Drake had even announced the album, Joey took to Twitter to explain that 2000 wouldn’t be released this week, as originally planned.

“Man I got some terrible news,” he said. “my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues. Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control.”

Man I got some terrible news, my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues 🤬. Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control 😞 — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 16, 2022

He continued, saying, “I’ll keep you guys updated obviously, I’m almost certain I’ll have a new date by Monday.”

I’ll keep you guys updated obviously, I’m almost certain I’ll have a new date by Monday. On the bright side me and Chance’s new song drops tmrw. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 16, 2022

Following the announcement of Honestly, Nevermind, fans theorized that this may have been a cover-up to hide the fact that he pushed it back as not to compete with Drake. Joey has since taken to Twitter to deny these rumors, saying, “Y’all thinking I pushed my album back because drake is comedy. Can’t say I ain’t happy tho hahaha.”

Y’all thinking I pushed my album back because drake is comedy. Can’t say I ain’t happy tho hahaha — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 17, 2022

He later showed praise for the album, saying, “I f*x with this new drake tho.”

I fux with this new drake tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 17, 2022

Had 2000 come out as originally planned, it would’ve coincided with the 10th anniversary of Joey’s breakthrough mixtape, 1999. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for 2000.