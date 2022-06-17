Out of nowhere yesterday, Drake went ahead and launched a new era by announcing the album Honestly, Nevermind, which was released just a few hours after Drake broke the news. This means the Certified Lover Boy era is officially in the rear view, yet his new video for “Falling Back” is perhaps the most lover boy thing Drake has ever done.

The nine-minute clip starts with Drake taking big, nervous breaths as he prepares for his wedding. NBA big-man and Kardashian associate Tristan Thompson is there to fulfill his best man duties and talk Drake through his nerves. After Drake gets to the altar and says, “I do,” he’s met with a chorus of “I do’s” in return, from the 23 brides standing in front of him.

The premise makes for some funny visuals, like the gigantic ring box, the secret handshakes Drake has with each of his now-wives, and the cake crowded with bride figurines. The video proper ends at about the six-minute mark, with the last three minutes dedicated to the lengthy list of credits, showing off behind-the-scenes photos, and giving more screen time to the wedding band that pops up in the middle of the clip.

Watch the “Falling Back” video above.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO/Republic. Get it here.