Indie band Men I Trust make sprawling, dreamy songs that drew the attention of Joey Badass, who sampled their seductive “Show Me How” for his “Show Me.” The glimmering guitars serve as the perfect backdrop for his flows. After taking the track to late-night television, he’s back with an accompanying short film featuring actress Serayah.

Earlier this week, he teased this music video by posting a romantic picture of him and Serayah at dinner together, getting quite close. It sparked dating rumors immediately. The video, though, is full of as much spice as the song would suggest. The chemistry between the pair is palpable, as they live out a passionate relationship for the entirety of the nearly five-minute track.

Joey has plenty of acting experience himself. Last year, he spoke to HipHopDX about his role as Kadeem “Unique” Mathis in the TV show Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

“Acting, in general, comes pretty instinctively to me,” he said. “Just in a way where you kind of go somewhere else. Like on that stage, I gotta go into superstar mode. I’m still here, but it’s like a superstar hangover, but when I’m home, it’s a different vibe where I’m chill.”

Watch the video for “Show Me” above.