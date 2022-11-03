Joey Badass Turned Up The Heat With ‘Show Me’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Joey Badass joined Chance The Rapper to perform “The Highs And The Lows” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, and Joey returned to the late-night staple’s set last night (November 2) with Men I Trust to give bring the sensual 2000 track “Show Me” to life.

“Show Me” samples Men I Trust’s Emmanuelle Proulx from the band’s “Show Me How,” and she was on hand to deliver the delicate vocal alongside her bandmates Dragos Chiriac and Jessy Caron on guitar. Joey was joined at the stage’s forefront by a woman, his muse. She dances up on him, and Joey is transfixed on her and she moves around the stage.

“Transparency my love language / Can’t see the bigger picture if your vision tainted,” he raps in the second verse and into the woman’s eyes, sitting directly across from her at a table and confessing his undying commitment to her. “Don’t you forget that I would die for you any day,” he asserts at the end of the verse, leading into the pre-chorus, “Right here, right now, what you gotta say? / You ain’t gotta lie now, it’s the bed we made.”

Joey dropped 2000 in July. His third studio album also includes features from Diddy, Capella Grey, Chris Brown, JID, Larry June, and Westside Gunn.

Watch Joey and Men I Trust’s “Show Me” performance above.