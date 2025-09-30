When I first hit play on Joey Badass‘s new album Lonely At The Top, “Supaflee” jumped out at me as the notoriously nostalgic rapper’s nod to the mid-2000s mixtape era. It sounds kinda like it was produced by prime The Neptunes, and Joey’s flow has never resembled fellow Brooklynite Fabolous’ distinctive delivery more than it does here.

Apparently, Joey feels the same way, as the “Supaflee” video winds up being nearly a straight-up remake of Fab’s 2001 video for “Young’n (Holla Back),” which was produced by The Neptunes in full 2000s phasers-on-high mode. Here, see for yourself:

While it’s not a shot-for-shot rehash of the video, Joey’s vid hits most of the same beats: rapping in a subway, random New Yorkers doing the Harlem Shake (the real one, not whatever that nonsense was that y’all were doing twelve years ago as part of a “meme”), and a third-minute location change to a studio backdrop performance. Joey’s is black-and-white versus Fab’s colorful switch-up, but it’s fun to see him paying homage while updating the formula.

Joey has also released one other video from Lonely At The Top: “Still” with Ab-Soul and Rapsody. They will also join him on his Dark Aura Tour, which you can find more info about here.

You can watch the “Supaflee” video above.

Lonely At The Top is out now via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.