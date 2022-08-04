John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting A Third Child

Currently, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have two kids, Luna and Miles. Teigen just revealed, though, that soon, they’ll be adding a third.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Teigan dropped photos of her baby bump and wrote, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

This comes after the couple previously revealed in August 2020 that they were expecting a child, via Legend’s video for “Wild.” That October, though, Teigen revealed the tragic news that they had lost the baby, writing in part, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. […] To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”