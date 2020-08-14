Just like the rest of the industry, John Legend most likely assumed he would be able to drop his seventh album with little to no interruption, but unfortunately, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, that was not the case. Nonetheless, the “All Of Me” singer weathered the storm and made the necessary adjustments in order to release his seventh effort, Bigger Love. Adding a new and much more positive surprise to the year, John Legend used his new music video for his Gary Clark Jr. collaboration, “Wild,” to announce he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.

Taking his wife out to the coast for a day in paradise, the video captures the couple’s romantic spirits as they lay in each other’s arms and enjoy the summer sun at a nearby beach. Throughout the video, Legend professes his desire to show a strong and passionate love to his partner, promising to do all it takes to keep her happy. As the video closes out, Legend and Teigen bring their two children into the frame before they make the big reveal as Legend rubs his hands on Teigen’s belly.

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Joining their two children, Luna, who is 4, and Miles, who is 2, Legend and Teigen’s announcement of their third child comes almost a month before their seventh anniversary, so indeed celebrations are in order. As for Legend, the new video arrives after he delivered an at-home version of an NPR Tiny Desk concert where he performed “Wild” and two other songs off Bigger Love: ““Ooh La” and “Bigger Love.”