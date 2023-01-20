John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s family has grown by one. Last week, the two welcomed their third child, as Legend revealed during a private concert. Today (January 19), Legend took to Instagram to share the first image of their newborn baby.

In the photo, Legend and Teigen’s children, Luna and Miles are seen holding their baby sister, who Legend revealed is named Esti Maxine.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” said Legend in the post’s caption. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Teigen shared the same photo on her Instagram account, expressing the joy she, Legend, and their kids have felt since bringing Esti home.

“the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” she said in the post’s caption. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

You can see the new family photo above.