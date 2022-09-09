As the rollout for John Legend’s upcoming eighth studio album Legend continues, his latest single, the sexually suggestive “Splash” featuring Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign, is getting plenty of attention for its ribald references to wet and wild indoor sports. When one fan tweeted about the effect she expected the song to have on listeners, Legend’s biggest supporter, his wife Chrissy Teigen, noted the reaction and took the opportunity to compare it to another recent hit about the virtues of, well, sexy swimming without the pool.

“it is very dirty and not for the children!” Chrissy joked. “ben shapiro gonna call for WAP doctors again.” Obviously, her joke is a reference to the conservative commentator’s pearl-clutching reaction to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP,” which saw him read the lyrics line-by-line in that whiny voice of his. Rather than having the desired effect of outraging anyone who’s ever actually enjoyed the practice of procreation, Shapiro’s performative prudishness spawned rather a lot of hilarious memes from people dunking on him.

it is very dirty and not for the children! ben shapiro gonna call for WAP doctors again https://t.co/IH8tR0EeQ8 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2022

Listen, if this one sends Shapiro running for the recording booth, he’s really not built for the rest of Legend so far. It might be John’s raciest album yet, judging from singles like “Dope,” “Honey,” and “All She Wanna Do.” Between these songs and the fact that the Legends are expecting their third child, Legend is shaping up to be a funk-filled snapshot of all the couple’s lascivious quarantine activities.

Check out “Splash” above.