John Legend teamed up with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra once again. On Friday (November 4), the R&B superstar released a Spanglish version of “Nervous” featuring Yatra.

Back in March, Legend jumped on the remix of Yatra’s smash hit “Tacones Rojos.” He translated Yatra’s loving lyrics into English in his soulful guest verses. Legend previously dipped into the Latin market in 2020 when he enlisted Venezuelan duo, Mau y Ricky, to feature on a Spanglish remix of his song “Bigger Love.” Now he’s reuniting with Yatra for a new version of “Nervous.”

“Sebastián is such a gifted artist,” Legend said in a statement. “I’m so glad we could collaborate again on this special version of ‘Nervous’!”

Legend first released “Nervous” on his self-titled album back in September. In the heartfelt ballad, he sings about a blossoming romance that has him feeling butterflies in his stomach. Yatra returns the favor of the “Tacones Rojos” remix and translates Legend’s romantic lyrics into Spanish. He also sings a bit in English.

“I was actually a bit nervous to do ‘Nervous’ with John because singing alongside one of the best singers in the world can be pretty overwhelming,” Yatra said. “He is an incredible vocalist and performer and puts so much emotion into everything he does. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a special song.”

Legend will perform at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards this month. He will sing the “Tacones Rojos” remix live alongside Yatra.