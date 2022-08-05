Music

John Legend And Saweetie Dance The Night Away On Their New Collab, ‘All She Wanna Do’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

John Legend is taking the dancefloor by storm on his latest single, “All She Wanna Do.” Joined by Saweetie, John Legend sings admirably of a woman he meets on a night out. The song opens with a slow piano, as do many of his signature hits, but as the chorus arrives, kickdrums set in, turning the ballad into a sexy, dancefloor banger.

“All she wanna do is dance / All I wanna do is get up on her / Got me in the palm of her hands / All I wanna touch is her nirvana / Feels like I’ve been waitin’ for / Forever and a night to get this chance / But all she wanna do is / All she wanna do is /All she wanna do is dance,” Legend sings on the fiery new dancefloor anthem.

Saweetie joins in with a verse, embracing her glamour and ready to dance with a man who can match her energy.

“First, all I wanna do is get my nails done / Yeah, all I wanna do is spend them big funds / Twerk, twerk all night on your grandson / Little Westside chick out in London,” she raps.

In addition to new music, Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, recently revealed that the two are expecting a third child.

Check out “All She Wanna Do” above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×