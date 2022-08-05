John Legend is taking the dancefloor by storm on his latest single, “All She Wanna Do.” Joined by Saweetie, John Legend sings admirably of a woman he meets on a night out. The song opens with a slow piano, as do many of his signature hits, but as the chorus arrives, kickdrums set in, turning the ballad into a sexy, dancefloor banger.

“All she wanna do is dance / All I wanna do is get up on her / Got me in the palm of her hands / All I wanna touch is her nirvana / Feels like I’ve been waitin’ for / Forever and a night to get this chance / But all she wanna do is / All she wanna do is /All she wanna do is dance,” Legend sings on the fiery new dancefloor anthem.

Saweetie joins in with a verse, embracing her glamour and ready to dance with a man who can match her energy.

“First, all I wanna do is get my nails done / Yeah, all I wanna do is spend them big funds / Twerk, twerk all night on your grandson / Little Westside chick out in London,” she raps.

In addition to new music, Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, recently revealed that the two are expecting a third child.

