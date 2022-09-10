John Legend is undeniably talented, but the world learned back in January that he has another gift: getting into food debates. On Friday’s visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host brought up his infamous Instagram post where he advocated for chicken and pancakes over chicken and waffles. Legend was unfazed by the inquiry and doubled down on his take.

When Fallon asked Legend why he prefers chicken and pancakes, he simply said that the texture difference is better because chicken and waffles use a similar batter. After showing a blown-up graphic of the Legend artist’s Instagram post, Fallon pulled out a plate of chicken and pancakes from the restaurant Bubby’s for the two to eat together.

Upon trying it himself, Fallon expressed approval. The two even asked band mambers Questlove and Black Thought for their take, and the legendary artists both agreed that the dish was enjoyable.

Elsewhere on the show, John Legend performed “All She Wanna Do” from his new album Legend and he and Fallon relived their fake R&B glory days in a hilarious segment showing three different music videos from their (again, fake) ’90s group Color Me Interestedd.

Check out John Legend defending his food preferences on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Legend is out now via John Legend Music and Republic. Listen here.