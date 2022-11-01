I guess it’s true: That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! Fresh off the release of her new song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, the pop star is turning her attention to her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show. Every year the presentation becomes more lavish, but this year’s just might be the biggest yet.

As rumors of what models will be draped in the sexy intimates line circle social media, thanks to her appearance on on Live With Kelly and Ryan, we can confirm actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, star of Abbott Elementary, will be one of them.

During her appearance earlier this morning, the Emmy-award winner confirmed the rumors were indeed correct. Ralph recalls being asked to participate in the show, stating, “I got a call from Rihanna. Yes, Riri. It’s through her, to the people, to you. It’s basically, ‘Ask her if she’d walk in the Savage show.”

Ralph ensure this year’s show is one for the history books, proclaiming, “But, to hear that you’ve been requested by her — and trust me, this is no Victoria’s Secret fashion show, baby. This is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography and I saw her vision that she had, walking through the mountains and all, I was like, alrighty then. This is special.”

Although this will be Ralph’s debut in an intimates fashion show, the proud mother of two is no stranger to showing after her curves to the world. Across her social media accounts, Ralph can be strutting her full-figured frame on her numerous poolside vacations. The other models better beware, Ralph’s fierce catwalk might just cost them a gig.

The Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 4 will air on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video.