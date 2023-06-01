Joji kept his strong run going last year with Smithereens, his third album and third to reach at least the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also features “Glimpse Of Us,” his first top-10 single that’s currently approaching a billion plays on Spotify, with about 931 million at the moment. So, there’s a lot for Joji fans to be excited about, and now there’s something else: He’s going on tour this fall and he’s taking some special guests with him.

He made the announcement with a comedic video featuring elderly people at a speed dating event.

PANDEMONIUM NORTH AMERICAN TOUR featuring @kennybeats @ITSLILTOE @SavRealm IT ONLY GETS WILDER PRE SALES START JUNE 7th 2023 @ 10 AM LOCAL TIME REGISTER FOR PRE SALE ACCESS AT https://t.co/prfdUm1X5j pic.twitter.com/hyvCn4Qynd — JOJI (@sushitrash) June 1, 2023

The run starts with a trio of Texas shows in late September/early October before wrapping up about a month later in Orlando. Lil Toe (Ammo) and Savage Realm will join Joji on all dates, while Kenny Beats will also be on board for all but the first two.

Check out the tour dates below and find information about getting tickets here.

09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

09/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

10/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #*

10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center #*

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena #*

10/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena #*

10/09 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #*

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #*

10/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #*

10/14 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center #*

10/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #*

10/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #*

10/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #*

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #*

10/25 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #*

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #*

10/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #*

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #*

11/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #*

11/04 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #*

11/06 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #*

11/08 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #*

# with Lil Toe (Ammo) and Savage Realm

* with Kenny Beats