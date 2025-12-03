Joji returned earlier this year with the moody new single “Pixelated Kisses,” and today, he’s dropped the glitchy video for its remix featuring fellow digital music misfit Yeat to announce the impending release of his fourth studio album, Piss In The Wind.

The “Pixelated Kisses” remix video embraces the visuals evoked by its title, simulating a glitchy video experience populated by Japanese bargirls. Meanwhile, his reference to all the satellites being down from the chorus is echoed by the use of broken clips of space shuttle launches. Yeat appears in his usual balaclava, distorted by digital noise like a bad Wi-Fi connection.

Joji has released two other singles this year, “If It Only Gets Better” and “Past Won’t Leave My Bed.” With the album landing February 6, 2026, via Palace Creek, Joji’s announcement gives fans plenty of lead time to prepare — and himself plenty of time to continue hyping the release. Its title is a reference to an ineffective activity or a waste of time, but it doesn’t sound like the album is going to be either of those things — which is just another effect of Joji’s snarky, chronically online sense of humor.

You can watch the video for Joji’s “Pixelated Kisses” remix featuring Yeat above.

Piss In The Wind is due on 2/6/26 via Palace Creek. You can find more info here.